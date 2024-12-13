Shooting at northern Ontario bank injures employee, suspect dead: police

WAWA, Ont. — Police say the suspect in a shooting that injured one employee at a northern Ontario credit union branch is dead.

Northern Credit Union says one of its employees was seriously injured in a shooting at its branch in Wawa, north of Sault Ste. Marie.

In a statement, president and CEO Richard Adam says he was “deeply shocked and saddened”.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded on Thursday morning to a shooting at a local business in Wawa.

OPP say one person was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a second person, who they suspect was the shooter, was found dead.

