Shooting in Toronto commercial building kills three, including gunman: police

Toronto police say three people are dead including the gunman after shots were fired Monday afternoon at a business that conducts financial transactions.

Investigators responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a commercial building.

Police say the shooting took place near a daycare and a school that were both locked down as a result of the incident.

Shahrokh Biniyaz, a graphic designer and photographer who has a studio in the building where the shooting happened, said he had heard arguments in the reception area and then sounds of gunshots.

Det. Sgt. Alan Bartlett said at the scene on Monday night that he believes the person responsible for the shooting is among the dead. He added two men and a woman died, and police believe there were four people inside the commercial building at the time.

Sarah Ashfield, who works at St. George Mini School daycare that was put under lockdown, says the daycare will be open Tuesday as long as investigators give them the green light.

There was a large police presence in the area on Monday night and investigators continued working into Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.