Shooting near Union Station leaves one man dead, triggers brief lockdown: police

TORONTO — A shooting outside one of Toronto’s primary transportation hubs left one man dead and briefly paused all train and bus services through Union Station Saturday evening, as police ramped up their search for suspects.

Toronto Police Duty Insp. Paul Krawczyk said officers responded to multiple calls to the area surrounding the downtown local and regional transit station around 7:30 p.m.

He said one of the two suspects identified in the case was seen fleeing southbound, and a lockdown was put in place when the second was seen running into the building itself.

“I understand that this would be very concerning for the public, to happen at such a public spot … shortly after a Blue Jays game gets out,” said Krawczyk.

He said officers do not have anyone in custody but believe the shooting was targeted and there is no current risk to public safety. He confirmed police have opened a homicide investigation in the death.

“We are obviously canvassing for video, there’ll be lots of it for this case,” said Krawczyk, saying police are looking for photos or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the shooting.

No victim details or suspect descriptions have been released, but police urge anyone with information on the shooting to contact them or reach out anonymously to Toronto Crime Stoppers.

Krawczyk said that though Union Station’s train and bus terminals were reopened and service resumed, the entrances and exits to Maple Leaf Square and into Scotiabank Arena from the station will remain closed during their investigation.

“I foresee a successful conclusion to this case, but we’ve got a lot of work to do in the meantime,” said Krawczyk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022.