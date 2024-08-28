Shopify fills CTO role with ex-Microsoft executive Mikhail Parakhin

OTTAWA — Shopify Inc. has named a new chief technology officer, filling a role that has been empty since January 2023.

The Ottawa-based e-commerce software firm says Mikhail Parakhin will take on the job.

Parakhin’s LinkedIn profile says he was previously CEO of Microsoft’s advertising and web services and was chief technology officer at Yandex, a Russian tech firm best known for its search engine.

Shopify says Parakhin will oversee the company’s engineering and data organizations and be involved in its machine-learning and artificial intelligence efforts.

Shopify’s previous chief technology officer Allan Leinwand departed the company in January 2023 for an unspecified “personal reason.”

At the time, Shopify said CEO Tobi Lütke would take on some of Leinwand’s responsibilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)