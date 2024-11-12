Shopify reports Q3 net income up from year ago as revenue climbed 26%

The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Shopify Inc. reported US$828 million in net income for its third quarter, up from US$718 million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue rose 26 per cent.

The e-commerce technology company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says revenue for the quarter totalled US$2.16 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from US$1.71 billion a year earlier.

Subscription solutions revenue totalled US$610 million, up from US$486 million in the same quarter last year.

Merchant solutions revenue amounted to US$1.55 billion, up from US$1.23 billion.

Shopify says its net income excluding the impact of equity investments totalled US$344 million for the quarter, up from US$173 million in the same quarter last year.

In its outlook for its fourth quarter of 2024, the company says it expects revenue to grow at a mid-to-high-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)

