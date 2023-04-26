Significant damage, but no reported injuries in Toronto explosion

April 26, 2023 at 5 h 48 min
The Canadian Press
Toronto Fire Services says an explosion at an industrial site in the east end of the city has caused significant damage.

The fire department says crews were called to a two-alarm blaze near the Scarborough Convention centre shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson says the fire was the result of an apparent explosion at a commercial property.

Crews reported debris was still smouldering when they arrived.

There was also significant damage to multiple units.

There were no reported injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2023.

