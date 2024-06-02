Simoneau leads Canada’s charge to artistic swimming’s World Cup podium

MARKHAM, Ont. — Jacqueline Simoneau of Saint-Laurent, Que., led Canada’s charge to three silver medals Saturday in World Cup artistic swimming.

She and Montreal’s Audrey Lamothe finished second in the technical duet and Simoneau was also second in the solo free final.

Simoneau and Lamothe were also among the eight Canadian women who claimed silver in the team free routine.

Simoneau and Lamothe will compete in Sunday’s duet free routine in Markham, Ont., which is the host of the third stop of this year’s World Cup circuit.

Simoneau, 27, won gold in Friday’s solo technical program.

She and Lamothe posted a score of 248.3350 behind Austrian sisters Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina Alexandri with 248.3567 on Saturday.

Simoneau scored 230.5750 in her solo free routine behind Chinese winner Huiyan Xu’s 241.9354.

Canada was second in the team free routine with a score of 326.2981 behind gold medallist U.S. with 341.6208.

The Canadians will compete in the team acrobatic competition Sunday.

Canada’s artistic swim team has qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2024.