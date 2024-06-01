Simoneau wins solo technical gold in World Cup artistic swimming

MARKHAM, Ont. — Jacqueline Simoneau, who calls the Montreal suburb of Chambly home, won the women’s solo technical gold medal at the World Aquatics artistic swimming World Cup on Friday.

The 27-year-old Simoneau finished with 246.7950 points at the Pan Am Pool, finishing ahead of China’s Huiyan Xu (244.2050) and Viktoria Reichova (203.2616) of Slovakia.

Kyra Hoevertsz of Aruba was fourth at 183.4433, Karina Magrupova of Kazakhstan was fifth at 162.8166 and Mya Fortin of Gatineau, Que., was sixth at 185.7650.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

