October 20, 2024 at 1 h 08 min
Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press
Simple Plan latest Canadian act to get documentary treatment at Prime Video

TORONTO — Simple Plan is getting the documentary treatment.

The Canadian pop-punk band will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary on Prime Video, which is slated to debut sometime next year.

Lead singer Pierre Bouvier announced the partnership on stage at the When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The untitled film from director Didier Charette is currently in production with Sphere Media.

The movie will follow Simple Plan’s formation in Montreal in the late 1990s and the band’s early success, featuring never-before-seen archival footage and fresh interviews with the musicians and their contemporaries.

Simple Plan is the latest in a series of Canadian musicians to be profiled on Prime Video, after “I Am: Celine Dion” in June and “The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal,” which premièred at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.

