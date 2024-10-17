Singh says he doesn’t understand why Poilievre won’t get top security clearance

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it’s very disturbing that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre won’t get the top-level security clearance needed to view classified documents on foreign interference.

Singh said party leaders need to be briefed on top-secret information, noting the allegations this week that Indian agents played a role in the extortion, coercion and murder of Canadian citizens on Canadian soil.

“You’ve got these serious allegations that a foreign government literally hired gangs in Canada to go out and shoot up people’s homes and people’s businesses, Canadians’ lives are put at risk. Does that sound like the response of a leader who’s taking it seriously, who actually is concerned about safety?” Singh said at a press conference in Toronto on Thursday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a public inquiry into foreign interference on Wednesday that he has the names of past and present Conservative parliamentarians and candidates who are linked to foreign interference. Trudeau also said other party members, including Liberals, have also been flagged.

“I have the names of a number of parliamentarians, former parliamentarians and-or candidates in the Conservative Party of Canada who are engaged (in) or at high risk of, or for whom there is clear intelligence around foreign interference,” Trudeau said.

Poilievre shot back, accusing the prime minister of lying under oath, and saying he should release the names.

“If Justin Trudeau has evidence to the contrary, he should share it with the public. Now that he has blurted it out in general terms at a commission of inquiry — he should release the facts. But he won’t — because he is making it up,” Poilievre said in a statement on Wednesday.

Poilievre said he received a briefing from top security officials on Oct. 14 concerning the alleged Indian foreign interference, adding that the CSIS Act allows the government to warn Canadians about specific foreign interference risks without them first being sworn to secrecy.

Additionally, Poilievre said his chief of staff receives confidential briefings, and neither he nor government officials have told the Opposition leader about any Conservative parliamentarian knowingly taking part in foreign inference.

Singh said that’s not good enough for him.

“I want to look at the information myself. I don’t want to outsource that to someone else. If it’s something impacting my party and I’m the leader of my party, I want to make sure I want to know what’s going on,” Singh said.

Singh said he also wants to see the names released in a way that doesn’t compromise national security laws.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May also has the necessary security clearance to view top-secret documents and echoed the call for Poilievre to do the same.

“The only way for Canadians to know that the Official Opposition has not been compromised through foreign interference is for its leader to seek and obtain top secret security clearance. I have urged him to do so since June 2024. With greater urgency, I urge him to do so now,” May said in a statement.

She made reference to the public version of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians report on foreign interference released in the spring, which flagged alleged attempts by India to interfere in a Conservative leadership race.

“Pierre Poilievre is the only person in a position to clear the air about the Conservative party and any potential favours owed to foreign interest,” May said.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has said he intends to get security clearance to review the documents. His press secretary Joanie Riopel said Blanchet is in the final stages of receiving that approval.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.