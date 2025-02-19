Singh says pipelines would not be first priority for NDP energy policy

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he sees an east-west clean electricity network as his first priority for expanding the Canadian energy market — not new pipelines.

While Singh isn’t shutting the door entirely to pipelines, he says pipeline projects must be accepted by the communities through which they’re routed, must not hurt the environment, must provide good jobs and must meet Indigenous consultation requirements.

“We’re open to projects if they meet those criteria. The project I’m really excited about is an east-west energy grid, but we’re open to other projects as well,” Singh said.

Most Canadian energy exports now go to the United States, which is threatening Canada with a barrage of tariffs on all exports, including a 10 per cent levy on energy products like oil.

Singh first talked about building an east-west clean electricity grid during the 2019 election campaign.

Flanked by steel workers in Hamilton, Ont. he said building the project would be good for the workers exposed to the threat of American tariffs.

“Imagine the climate we could create, the business climate, the manufacturing climate … if we connected the cheap, low-cost, clean electricity from jurisdictions like Manitoba, like B.C. and Quebec, and connected that across the country,” Singh said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum on Mar. 12. Singh said an NDP government would commit to using only Canadian steel and aluminum in public infrastructure products.

Singh added that an NDP government would make changes to employment insurance and expand the work-sharing program.

This program allows an employer to temporarily reduce hours for workers, instead of cutting their jobs entirely, while EI tops up their diminished pay.

Singh said he would increase the EI benefit for people on the work-sharing program, expand the number of people eligible and remove the waiting period for benefits.

Several other politicians vying to be prime minister are also sharing how they would expand Canada’s energy market if elected.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said he would support the construction of an east-west pipeline and would make it easier to approve resource projects.

Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland has said she would make Canada an “energy superpower” by expanding hydro power and the export of liquefied natural gas.

Former MP Frank Baylis, who is also pursuing Liberal leadership, said he would establish two pipeline corridors to transport liquefied natural gas to Asian and European markets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.