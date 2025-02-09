SIU charges Toronto police officer after collision in Whitby last year

February 8, 2025 at 22 h 32 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
WHITBY, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Toronto police officer in relation to a collision in Whitby, Ont., last year.

The Special Investigations Unit says on the night of June 25, 2024, Toronto police officers were searching for a man in Whitby.

The watchdog says the man was located while riding on a scooter which was struck by an unmarked Toronto Police Service vehicle in a Canadian Tire parking lot.

They say an 18-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital after being struck.

As a result of the SIU investigation, Det. Const. Joshua Baksh is facing one count of dangerous driving and one count of assault with a weapon.

The watchdog says Baksh is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in March and will not release any further comment on the investigation while the matter goes before the court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025.

