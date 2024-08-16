SIU investigates after 19-year-old killed, another hurt in Innisfil police shooting

August 16, 2024 at 3 h 52 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
SIU investigates after 19-year-old killed, another hurt in Innisfil police shooting

INNISFIL, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after two 19-year-olds were shot by officers in Innisfil, with one of them dying.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers were called to a residence Thursday afternoon about a family dispute.

The agency says when officers arrived, there was an interaction involving the two men outside.

It says four officers fired their guns at the men.

Both men were taken to a hospital in Barrie, where one of them died.

The other man was critically injured and was transferred to a Toronto hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Jury at coroner’s inquest into death of First Nations woman begin deliberations
Ontario News

Jury at coroner’s inquest into death of First Nations woman begin deliberations

A coroner's inquest jury looking into the death of an Ontario First Nations woman has begun deliberating…