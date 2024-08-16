SIU investigates after 19-year-old killed, another hurt in Innisfil police shooting

INNISFIL, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after two 19-year-olds were shot by officers in Innisfil, with one of them dying.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers were called to a residence Thursday afternoon about a family dispute.

The agency says when officers arrived, there was an interaction involving the two men outside.

It says four officers fired their guns at the men.

Both men were taken to a hospital in Barrie, where one of them died.

The other man was critically injured and was transferred to a Toronto hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.