SIU investigates after 57-year-old man fatally shot by Windsor police

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 57-year-old man was fatally shot by a Windsor police officer on Friday.

Windsor police say officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the downtown area around 11 a.m.

They say the suspect was shot by police during the incident.

Police say the suspect was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Windsor police say the Special Investigations Unit has launched an investigation.

The SIU said its investigators were heading to the scene of the shooting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2024.