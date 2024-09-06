SIU investigates after 57-year-old man fatally shot by Windsor police

September 6, 2024 at 19 h 51 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
SIU investigates after 57-year-old man fatally shot by Windsor police

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 57-year-old man was fatally shot by a Windsor police officer on Friday.

Windsor police say officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the downtown area around 11 a.m.

They say the suspect was shot by police during the incident.

Police say the suspect was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Windsor police say the Special Investigations Unit has launched an investigation.

The SIU said its investigators were heading to the scene of the shooting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Person hospitalized for Ontario’s first human case of rabies since 1967
Ontario News

Person hospitalized for Ontario’s first human case of rabies since 1967

BRANT, Ont. — Ontario is reporting the first human case of rabies contracted in the province in more…