SIU investigates death of 66-year-old man during arrest in eastern Ontario

July 23, 2022 at 15 h 41 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

LONG SAULT, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man during an arrest in the eastern part of the province. 

The Special Investigations Unit says provincial police were conducting sobriety checks on a highway near Long Sault, Ont., not far from Cornwall, on Friday afternoon when a man fled the area in a vehicle.

The SIU says officers found the vehicle in a cornfield a short time later and arrested the man.

It says the man went into medical distress and officers performed CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

The 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU says it’s assigned investigators to the case and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2022.

