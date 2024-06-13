SIU investigating after officer shot in exchange of gunfire in Timmins, Ont., area

June 13, 2024 at 18 h 09 min
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer was shot in an exchange of gunfire during an arrest in the Timmins, Ont., area.

The Special Investigations Unit says gunfire erupted Tuesday on Moose Island in Night Hawk Lake, when Ontario Provincial Police located a man who was a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

The SIU says five officers fired their guns but the 43-year-old man who was arrested did not suffer any serious injury.

Provincial police said in late May that they were looking for the man in connection with a murder investigation and that there were unrelated warrants out for his arrest.

The OPP said the officer who was shot on Tuesday was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The SIU says it has assigned multiple investigators to the case and is urging anyone who may have video or photos of the incident to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

