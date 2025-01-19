SIU investigating after police shoot, seriously injure man in eastern Ontario

NAPANEE, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after an officer shot a man in Camden East on Friday evening.

The Special Investigations Unit says provincial police were called to a home in the community outside of Napanee at about 5 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

The agency says officers tried to speak with a man, who came out of the home carrying an “edged weapon.”

They say two officers fired anti-riot weapons at the man, and a third officer shot him with a gun.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that’s automatically called in to investigate reports of injury, death or allegations of sexual assault involving police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.