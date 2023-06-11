SIU launches probe after man shoots himself in Tay Township parking lot

June 11, 2023 at 15 h 54 min
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a 55-year-old man in Tay Township.

The Special Investigations Unit says Ontario Provincial Police were called to a parking lot on Highway 12 shortly after midnight on Saturday by a man who said he intended to harm himself. 

It says officers spent several hours negotiating with the man, but he ultimately shot himself and was taken to hospital. 

The SIU says he was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday but did not release the victim’s name. 

No other details about the man’s death or the circumstances leading to it were immediately available. 

The SIU, which investigates matters involving police in which someone is killed or injured, is asking anyone with information on the case to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2023. 

