SIU recovers 5 guns from home in landlord-tenant dispute, police ID couple killed

May 30, 2023 at 20 h 34 min
The Canadian Press
HAMILTON — Ontario’s police watchdog says five firearms were collected from the Hamilton home where police allege a 57-year-old landlord killed two tenants before he was fatally shot by police. 

The Special Investigations Unit says the five firearms, plus a gun belonging to the officer who shot the 57-year-old man, will be examined at a forensic lab. 

Police had previously said several handguns and rifles were registered to the house in the community of Stoney Creek where Saturday’s deadly shootings unfolded.

Hamilton police have now released the names of the couple killed on Saturday, identifying them as 27-year-old Carissa MacDonald and 28-year-old Aaron Stone.  

Police allege the 57-year-old landlord, who lived in a unit above the couple, killed them then barricaded himself inside the home before the SIU says he was shot dead in an exchange of gunfire with police. 

The SIU says video footage of the scene is being analyzed and a post-mortem has been conducted on the man shot by police. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023. 

