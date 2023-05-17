SIU to investigate use of officer’s gun in deadly Bourget, Ont., shooting

May 16, 2023 at 23 h 16 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
SIU to investigate use of officer’s gun in deadly Bourget, Ont., shooting

TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog says it will investigate evidence suggesting an officer fired his gun during a deadly incident in Bourget, Ont., last week.

The Special Investigations Unit says it has invoked its mandate to investigate the police firearm discharge during a shooting that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.

According to OPP,  42-year-old Sgt. Eric Mueller and two other officers were “ambushed” and shot at when they responded to a call for a disturbance at a Bourget home on May 11. Mueller died in hospital after the shooting. 

A 39-year-old man is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the case. 

The SIU says it was notified by an OPP forensic team that one of the surviving officers may have discharged his firearm during the shooting. 

The SIU says no one was struck when that gun was fired. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Schneider says Jays talked to MLB about base coach positioning after Judge side-eye
Ontario News

Schneider says Jays talked to MLB about base coach positioning after Judge side-eye

TORONTO — Blue Jays manager John Schneider said the team talked to Major League Baseball officials…

Depleted Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls meet at BMO Field with points at a premium
Ontario News

Depleted Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls meet at BMO Field with points at a premium

TORONTO — Wednesday's game between Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls is hardly a marquee matchup,…