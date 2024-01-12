SIU updates on investigation into death of 21-year-old woman in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says a woman found dead in a Thunder Bay home after police did not respond to an initial domestic disturbance call was not the 911 caller.

But the Special Investigations Unit’s limited update does not shed any light on how 21-year-old Jenna Ostberg died on Dec. 30 or offer details about the initial autopsy results.

The SIU now says the first 911 call came from a woman asking police to remove Ostberg, who was reported to be an “unwanted visitor,” from her home because there was a court condition preventing her son and Ostberg from seeing one another.

The SIU says the same caller later contacted police to cancel the call for service, reporting Ostberg had left the home.

But the SIU update does not address a third 911 call to the police, which the agency has previously said indicated Ostberg had been found dead inside the home.

The SIU’s first update on the investigation earlier this month said police did not respond after an initial 911 domestic disturbance call was made from the home, or to a followup call to “cancel” the first call for service.

The SIU update says information it can release is limited at this stage in the investigation. It says witness interviews are ongoing, the initial results of the autopsy have been received and police communication recordings have been reviewed.

The latest update came the same day as a funeral service for Ostberg, according to a statement from Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, an organization representing First Nations across northern Ontario.

Fiddler says Ostberg, a member of the Bearskin Lake First Nation, was a “vibrant young woman, with hopes and dreams in front of her.”

“I encourage everyone to remember her in the most positive and loving way possible.”

Fiddler’s statement, released before the SIU update, said there was a rising demand for answers around Ostberg’s “tragic passing” and the actions of police. He said the community and her family was “anxiously” waiting for the results of a coroner’s report and the SIU investigation into the actions of the Thunder Bay police.

A number of reviews in recent years concluded systemic racism toward Indigenous people existed in the Thunder Bay Police Service at an institutional level, citing examples of sudden-death cases inadequately investigated due to racist attitudes and stereotyping.

“We have suffered through too many reports and investigations into the loss of our members in Thunder Bay, but we must have faith that the truth about Jenna’s passing will eventually be established,” the statement read.

“Once we have facts that we can respond to, we will focus on honouring her in the best way possible with the information that is revealed.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.