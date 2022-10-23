Six arrested following series of shootings in Peel Region

October 23, 2022 at 4 h 55 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Six men face more than 30 charges in total following a three-month investigation by Peel Regional Police into a rash of gun violence.

Police say separate shootings between Aug. 13 and Oct. 3 of this year saw multiple homes and vehicles hit by gunfire, and a 27-year-old man suffered severe injuries.

They say six suspects, all men between the ages of 19 and 21 have been arrested on a range of charges, including attempted murder and various weapons-related offences.

All six were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

In addition to the arrests, police say officers also seized four illegal handguns and more than 50 rounds of ammunition.

The investigation involved officers from the 22 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB), 11 Division CIB, Specialized Enforcement Bureau, Intelligence, Emergency Support Services and Uniform Patrol. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario News

York Region police charge 25 people after drug trafficking probe

Police say 25 people have been charged with 113 criminal offences following a year-long investigation…

Ontario News

One man dead, one in police custody following stabbing in St. Catharines

SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — A 28-year-old man is facing a charge of second-degree murder following a stabbing…

Ontario police officers did not draw firearms before they were fatally shot: watchdog
Ontario News

Ontario police officers did not draw firearms before they were fatally shot: watchdog

Two police officers who died responding to a call at an Innisfil, Ont., home did not draw their firearms…