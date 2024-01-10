Six Nations man, 30, killed in weekend shooting in Florida

January 9, 2024 at 22 h 28 min
The Canadian Press
MIAMI — A Six Nations man has died after a shooting in Florida on Sunday night.

Six Nations of the Grand River, in southern Ontario, says Dylan Isaacs worked as an archeological community monitor and was dedicated to helping his community.

U.S. media reports say police allege Isaacs, 30, was walking with friends near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens after leaving the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game when they got into an argument with someone in a vehicle.

The reports say shots were fired and Isaacs died at the scene.

An online fundraiser set up for Isaacs’s family says he was a Bills fan, and is survived by his mother and brother.

The fundraiser says it aims to help his family cover the costs of funeral arrangements, burial and travel .

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024. 

