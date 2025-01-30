Six people charged as Peel police investigate butter thefts totalling more than $60k

Peel Regional Police say six people have been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into large-scale butter and ghee thefts in the area.

Police say there has been a large increase in reported butter thefts at grocery stores in the region, with losses of more than $60,000.

They say an investigation dubbed “Project Flaherty” was launched to address the alleged thefts and three people have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say three others have been charged with theft under $5,000.

Peel police say the recent rise in butter thefts represents a 135 per cent increase compared to 2023, and more than 180 similar incidents were reported to the force.

They say officers continue to investigate the thefts, including tracking which businesses are allegedly accepting the stolen products.

The alleged thefts in Peel Region are the latest in a series of similar incidents across Ontario, with police in Guelph and Brantford both investigating local butter heists late last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.