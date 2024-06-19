Six-year-old boy dies after being hit by school bus in Vaughan: police

June 19, 2024
The Canadian Press
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say a six-year-old boy has died after being hit by a school bus in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police say they responded to the community of Kleinburg just before 8 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a child being struck by a school bus.

They say the six-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Police say the bus driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

They say the school bus was picking up children for school at the time, but police did not immediately know how many kids had been on board.

Police say they are asking anyone in the area with security or dashcam video to provide it to investigators as they look into what happened.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca says the city is in mourning following the boy’s tragic death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.

