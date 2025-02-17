Skrlik bests Sturmay 6-5 in battle of Alberta teams at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

February 17, 2025 at 17 h 26 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Skrlik bests Sturmay 6-5 in battle of Alberta teams at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Kayla Skrlik defeated Selena Sturmay 6-5 in a key matchup of Alberta-based rinks on Monday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Down 4-3 entering the ninth end, Skrlik (3-1) scored three points to take the largest lead of what was a tightly contested matchup. Sturmay only mustered up one point in the 10th and final end to fall to 2-2 in round-robin action.

Skrlik’s victory helped clear a bit of the logjam for second place, with three teams now tied at 3-1 in Pool A. Four teams, including Sturmay, entered Monday tied at 2-1.

B.C.’s Corryn Brown also improved to 3-1 with a 9-3 win over Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville, whose rink fell to 0-4 on the tournament. Saskatchewan’s Nancy Martin followed suit with a 7-5 victory against New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams (1-2).

In other action, Prince Edward Island’s Jane DiCarlo (1-2) picked up her first win of the tournament with a 7-6 triumph over Nunavut’s Julia Weagle (0-3).

Defending champion Rachel Homan and her Canada rink puts their tournament-best 3-0 record on the line against Martin in the third and final draw of the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Homan, Einarson rising to the top early in Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Ontario News

Homan, Einarson rising to the top early in Scotties Tournament of Hearts

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Rachel Homan's curling team battled both the ice and Kayla Skrlik's foursome and…

Hot-handed Homan team on a heater heading into Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Ontario News

Hot-handed Homan team on a heater heading into Scotties Tournament of Hearts

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Rachel Homan's curling team was built to win. They've been doing a lot of that. The…

Cameron, McCarville, Skrlik return to Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Ontario News

Cameron, McCarville, Skrlik return to Scotties Tournament of Hearts

The lineup for the Canadian women's curling championship was completed Sunday with the crowning of eight…