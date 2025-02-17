Skrlik bests Sturmay 6-5 in battle of Alberta teams at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Kayla Skrlik defeated Selena Sturmay 6-5 in a key matchup of Alberta-based rinks on Monday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Down 4-3 entering the ninth end, Skrlik (3-1) scored three points to take the largest lead of what was a tightly contested matchup. Sturmay only mustered up one point in the 10th and final end to fall to 2-2 in round-robin action.

Skrlik’s victory helped clear a bit of the logjam for second place, with three teams now tied at 3-1 in Pool A. Four teams, including Sturmay, entered Monday tied at 2-1.

B.C.’s Corryn Brown also improved to 3-1 with a 9-3 win over Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville, whose rink fell to 0-4 on the tournament. Saskatchewan’s Nancy Martin followed suit with a 7-5 victory against New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams (1-2).

In other action, Prince Edward Island’s Jane DiCarlo (1-2) picked up her first win of the tournament with a 7-6 triumph over Nunavut’s Julia Weagle (0-3).

Defending champion Rachel Homan and her Canada rink puts their tournament-best 3-0 record on the line against Martin in the third and final draw of the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.