Sky beat Lynx in preseason game in WNBA’s first trip to Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Kahleah Copper had 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-74 in a preseason game on Saturday in the WNBA’s first visit to Canada.

Kayana Traylor scored 13 points, and Robyn Parks and Morgan Bertsch had 12 apiece for Chicago.

Tiffany Mitchell had 19 points and six assists for Minnesota. Rachel Banham and Kayla McBride scored 13 points apiece.

Bridget Carleton, an Ontario native, had three points and two rebounds in 12 minutes for the Lynx. She received standing ovations when starting lineups were announced and in speaking to the sold-out Scotiabank Arena crowd before the game.

It was the final preseason game for both teams. They will meet again in their regular-season opener on May 19 at Minnesota.

