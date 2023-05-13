Slain OPP officer’s funeral set for Thursday at Ottawa hockey arena

May 13, 2023 at 16 h 39 min
The Canadian Press
The funeral for an officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario is set for next week.

Ontario Provincial Police say Sgt. Eric Mueller will have a police funeral at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Thursday.

Mueller died in hospital following the early Thursday shooting at a home in Bourget, Ont.

The 42-year-old father of two and two other officers responded to a call for a disturbance at a home around 2 a.m.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique has said the officers were ambushed and a 39-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge and two charges of attempted murder.

A police procession is set to escort Mueller’s body on Saturday from the Ottawa Hospital to a funeral home in Rockland, Ont.

