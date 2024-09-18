Sleep Country shareholders approve sale to Fairfax Financial

September 18, 2024 at 15 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min
Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Sleep Country shareholders approve sale to Fairfax Financial

TORONTO — Sleep Country Holdings Inc. shareholders have voted in favour of selling the business to Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. for $1.7 billion.

The mattress retailer says a majority of shareholders supported the deal which will see the financial holding company acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of Sleep Country for $35 per share.

Since announcing the deal in July, Sleep Country says it received an interim order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and an advance ruling certificate from the Commissioner of Competition, which allow it to move forward with the transaction.

Sleep Country expects the sale to close in its fourth quarter and says once the deal is complete, it will apply to have its common shares delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

After the vote, CEO Stewart Schaefer told investors he was pleased they approved the agreement, which he says will unlock shareholder value.

He added that Fairfax is ready for the journey ahead of the business, even though macroeconomic headwinds pose challenges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ZZZ)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Sleep Country to be acquired by Fairfax Financial for $1.7 billion
Ontario News

Sleep Country to be acquired by Fairfax Financial for $1.7 billion

TORONTO — After fielding calls from private equity firms looking to buy Sleep Country Canada Holdings…

Sleep Country earnings rise as direct-to-consumer brands help buffer softer spending
Ontario News

Sleep Country earnings rise as direct-to-consumer brands help buffer softer spending

TORONTO — Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. says it earned $15.8 million in its second quarter, up…

Mortgage lending among top risks facing financial system: OSFI
Ontario News

Mortgage lending among top risks facing financial system: OSFI

OTTAWA — Canada's banking regulator says real estate secured lending and mortgages are among the top risks facing the country's financial…