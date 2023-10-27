Sleep Country to give Silk & Snow acquisition first brick-and-mortar presence

TORONTO — Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will give one of its newest acquisitions its first ever brick-and-mortar store next month.

The mattress and bedding retailer says its latest Sleep Country location in Ottawa will be anchored by a shop dedicated solely to Silk & Snow.

The brand acquired by Sleep Country in January evolved from a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 to become a purveyor of high-quality sleep and lifestyle products.

Silk & Snow focuses on bedding crafted from traceable raw materials and uses sustainable manufacturing practices.

Sleep Country says the new store coming to the Westboro neighbourhood is meant to offer a premium experience.

The store will be inspired by the company’s dedication to mid-century modern styles and blend of Japanese and Scandinavian design.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ZZZ)