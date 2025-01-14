Slumping Warriors fall below .500 for 1st time this season after losing at Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors fell below .500 for the first time this season after blowing a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter and losing 104-101 at Toronto on Monday night.

Golden State (19-20) has gone 7-17 since winning 12 of its first 15 games.

“It sucks,” coach Steve Kerr said. “I don’t like falling below .500 but here we are, so we’ve got to do better.”

The Warriors were up 86-77 after a 3-pointer by Lindy Waters III with 9:27 left, their biggest lead of the night, but Toronto outscored Golden State 27-15 the rest of the way.

“This is as frustrating a loss as we’ve had all season,” Kerr said. “This game was right there for us to win and we just let them get right back in it.”

It’s the latest blow in a challenging stretch that has already seen Kerr question his team’s “competitive spirit” after recent home losses to Sacramento and Miami.

Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins shared his coach’s disappointment after losing to a Raptors team that had dropped 16 of 17.

“It’s tough for sure,” Wiggins said. “I felt we came in feeling good, confident.”

Stephen Curry scored 26 points, giving him 24,371 for his career and passing Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson (24,368) for 28th on the NBA all-time list. Despite the milestone, Curry wasn’t in much of a celebratory mood.

“This one does sting for sure,” he said, “and we really needed it.”

For the 24th time this season, the Warriors played a game where the score was within five points in the final five minutes. Only Minnesota (25) has played more.

“I’ve got to do a better job,” Kerr said. “We’re not disciplined enough to win these close games, and every game is going to be close right now. We have to win in the margins. We’re not winning in the margins, and that’s coaching.”

