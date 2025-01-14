Small victories: Raptors come back to beat Warriors, end five-game losing skid

TORONTO — A result like Toronto’s 104-101 comeback victory Monday over Golden State — a rare bright spot in a forgettable season for the Raptors — can help build a foundation for a team with an eye on the future.

It’s an approach that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows well. He guided powerhouse Warriors teams for years before an unusual down year in 2019-20.

It was a campaign that in some ways mirrors the current Raptors’ season. There were significant injuries to big-name players and extended losing streaks.

The Warriors endured a 15-50 freefall that left them in the Western Conference basement. When things were low, Kerr made a point of trying to maintain a strong team culture even when losses were piling up.

“If we could keep the culture of development, work and joy and take something out of what was a difficult situation without kind of giving in, that would be valuable,” he said in a pre-game availability.

Golden State would bounce back, reaching the play-in round in 2021 before winning a championship the next year. Kerr said that several players made it through that 2019-20 valley before blossoming when the team became a contender again.

“I think it did pay off because we had some young players, guys like Jordan Poole (now with the Wizards) who were struggling through that year but gained valuable experience and really helped us win a lot of games — and a championship — a few years later,” Kerr said.

“That was an important time for us, to just try to keep things moving forward.”

This is also a key period for the Raptors, who are looking to build on a young core anchored by Scottie Barnes, R.J. Barrett, Gradey Dick and Immanuel Quickley.

Barnes led Toronto with 23 points on Monday night. Chris Boucher of Montreal scored 17 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

“We needed that,” Barnes said. “He won us the game.”

Boucher fed Ochai Agbaji for a dunk with 39.8 seconds remaining that gave Toronto its three-point cushion. Golden State’s Buddy Hield attempted a deep three-pointer at the buzzer but came up short.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points.

The victory ended Toronto’s five-game losing skid. It was the Raptors’ second win in 18 games.

Quickley, who missed 22 games (right elbow) before returning to the lineup on New Year’s Day, was scratched due to left hip soreness. He has played only nine games this season.

“He’s disappointed that he cannot go out there and have continuity with the group and play,” said Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic. “But hopefully this is nothing long-term.”

The Raptors, who improved to 9-31, are on pace to finish slightly better than the franchise’s all-time worst mark of 16-66 in 1997-98.

The poor record, if it continues, will at least lead to a solid draft pick this spring. Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are the early bets to headline the 2025 NBA Draft class.

Toronto entered play with the third-worst record in the league. The draft lottery is set for May 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.