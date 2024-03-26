Smith Financial looks to merge portfolio companies Fairstone Bank and Home Trust

March 26, 2024 at 11 h 54 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Smith Financial Corp. is merging a pair of its portfolio companies, Fairstone Bank of Canada and Home Trust Co., in a move they say will create the leading alternative lender in Canada.

Smith financial founder and CEO Stephen Smith says the combination is characterized by a strong cultural fit and complementary strengths.

Fairstone Bank offers credit cards and rewards programs, point-of-sale financing, automobile financing and personal loans, while Home Trust is focused on residential and non-residential mortgages, credit cards and guaranteed investment certificates.

The combined company will have more than two million customers with more than 250 branches.

Under the deal, Smith Financial will own a majority stake in the new company, while Fairstone Bank’s other shareholders, Centerbridge Partners LP, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and management, will continue as minority owners.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario budget to be ‘prudent and responsible,’ minister says
Ontario News

Ontario budget to be ‘prudent and responsible,’ minister says

TORONTO — It's budget day in Ontario, and the finance minister is set to present his plan to bolster…

Schroder leads Nets past Raptors 96-88; Toronto backup investigated by NBA
Ontario News

Schroder leads Nets past Raptors 96-88; Toronto backup investigated by NBA

TORONTO — Dennis Schroder was supposed to get his chance at a measure of revenge against his former…