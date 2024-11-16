Smith scores game-winning goal to help Firebirds to 3-2 win over Greyhounds

The Canadian Press
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Blake Smith knocked in the game-winning goal at 9:14 of the third period as the Firebirds edged the Greyhounds 3-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.

It was his second goal of the game. Kaden Pitre also scored for Flint.

STEELHEADS 5 COLTS 2

BRAMPTON – Carson Rehkopf scored twice as the Brampton Steelheads defeated the Barrie Colts.

Jack Van Volsen, Luke Misa and Adam Zidlicky had the other goals for Brampton.

STORM 8 ICEDOGS 5

GUELPH – The Storm fired 59 shots on net in a victory over the IceDogs.

Vilmer Alriksson had four assists for Guelph.

GENERALS 3 67’S 2

OTTAWA – Calum Ritchie had the lone goal of the shootout to give Oshawa a 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Beckett Sennecke and Colby Barlow scored in regulation for the Generals.

RANGERS 4 PETES 1

KITCHENER – Adrian Misaljevic scored a goal and an assist as the Rangers downed the Petes.

Luke Ellinas, Cameron Mercer and Trent Swick had the other goals for Kitchener.

WOLVES 9 SPITFIRES 3

SUDBURY – Quentin Musty scored twice as the Wolves dumped the Spitfires.

Alex Pharand also had two goals while Nathan Villeneuve, Lucas Di Giantommaso, Kocha Delic, Donovan McCoy and Kieron Walton added singles for Sudbury.

OTTERS 7 SPIRIT 5

SAGINAW – Carey Terrance scored four goals in the Otters’ win over the Spirit.

Erie goaltender Noah Erliden stopped 24 of 29 shots.

KNIGHTS 5 STING 3

LONDON – Easton Cowan scored twice as the Knights defeated the Sting.

Jacob Julien scored twice and William Nicholl added a single.

FRONTENACS 7 ATTACK 1

KINGSTON – Maleek McGowan scored twice as the Frontenacs beat the Attack.

Nolan Buttar, Tuomas Uronen, Tyler Hopkins, Riley Clark and Gage Heyes tallied for Kingston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

