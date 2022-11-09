Smith’s second goal lifts Vegas past Toronto in OT

TORONTO (AP) — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win.

Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14 this season. William Karlsson had two assists and Logan Thompson stopped 28 shots.

Timothy Liljegren scored twice and Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren made 16 saves. The Maple Leafs snapped a three-game win streak.

In the extra period, Smith took a breakaway pass from Shea Theodore and roofed a backhand on Kallgren for his seventh of the season.

DEVILS 3, FLAMES 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier scored off a rush with 8:10 to play and New Jersey won its seventh straight.

Dougie Hamilton and Ryan Graves also scored as the Devils matched their longest winning streak since February 2011. Vitek Vanececk made 33 saves.

Nazem Kadri and Tyler Toffoli scored power-play goals for the Flames, who have lost six straight (0-4-2). Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves.

ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Pelech, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee scored in the third period to rally the Islanders past the rival Rangers for their seventh win in eight games.

Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders, who came back from a two-goal deficit in the third period for the second straight game. They beat Calgary in overtime at home Monday night. Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves.

Filip Chytil, Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers, who have lost three straight at home. Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves.

OILERS 3, LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist to lead Edmonton.

Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl also scored, and Jack Campbell stopped 35 shots for the Oilers, who had lost three straight.

Brandon Hagel and Alex Killorn scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots.

Edmonton lost forward Evander Kane 3:27 into the second period after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers, and while he was down on the ice, he was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon’s skate.

Kane grabbed the lacerated area with his right hand and quickly skated to the bench before heading for the locker room. The Oilers said Kane was transported to a hospital, was in stable condition and scheduled to undergo a procedure Tuesday night.

CANADIENS 3, RED WINGS 2, SO

DETROIT (AP) — Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout to lift Montreal.

Mike Hoffman scored twice in the first period for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 41 shots.

Austin Czarnik and Lucas Raymond scored for the Red Wings, and Ville Husso had 31 saves.

David Perron had Detroit’s only goal in the shootout, and captain Dylan Larkin shot wide on the third attempt. Larkin also failed to convert on a penalty shot in the first period.

CANUCKS 6, SENATORS 4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Bo Horvat scored twice and Vancouver rallied to beat Ottawa.

Jack Studnicka, Brock Boeser, Ilya Mikheyev and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, and Connor Garland had two assists. Spencer Martin had 37 saves.

Tim Stutzle, Claude Giroux, Drake Batherson and Travis Hamonic scored for the Senators, who have lost six straight. Cam Talbot had 22 saves.

COYOTES 4, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead Arizona.

Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for the Coyotes. Arizona has now opened its 14-game road trip with two wins

Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo and Eric Comrie made 20 saves.

JETS 5, STARS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice in Winnipeg’s four-goal second period.

Mason Appleton had a goal and two assists, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Saku Maenalanen also scored to help the Jets extend their point streak to seven games (6-0-1). Kyle Connor had three assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves.

Jason Robertson scored for Dallas, extending his goal-scoring streak to six games, and Scott Wedgewood finished with 28 saves. The Stars snapped a three-game win streak.

FLYERS 5, BLUES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist, Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves and the Philadelphia handed St. Louis its eighth straight regulation loss.

Wade Allison and Lukáš Sedlák also scored for rebuilding Philadelphia, which has won seven of 12 and garnered earned 16 points to start the season under first-year coach John Tortorella. The Flyers were last in the Metropolitan Division last season.

Ryan O’Reilly scored for the Blues, who set a club record for consecutive losses in regulation. St. Louis last won on Oct. 22 to improve to 3-0. The Blues are five defeats from matching the franchise’s all-time losing streak, a 13-game slide from March 16-April 8, 2006, that included three overtime losses.

KRAKEN 5, PREDATORS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored two of Seattle’s four goals in the first period and the Kraken won their fifth straight.

Andre Burakovsky had a goal and two assists, and Will Borgen and Brandon Tanev also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones had 24 saves to improve to 5-1 in his last six starts.

Seattle enjoyed a night of firsts, posting its first five-game win streak in franchise history and the first time scoring four goals in a period that didn’t include an empty-netter. And it started nearly from the opening faceoff as Eberle scored on a slap shot from the right circle just 38 seconds in on the first shot of the game.

Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, which had won two straight. Juuse Saros gave up four shots on six shots before he was replaced by Kevin Lankinen, who stopped all 13 shots he faced.

KINGS 1, WILD 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored his second consecutive game-winning goal and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead Los Angeles.

Vilardi beat Marc-Andre Fleury between his legs on a one-timer from the high slot with 6:03 left. That was all Quick needed as he posted his second shutout against the Wild and the 57th of his career.

Fleury finished with 29 saves for Minnesota.