Snow squalls and blizzards to descend on parts of Ontario, Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada is warning that snow squalls and blizzards in places north and west of the Greater Toronto Area could make travel “nearly impossible” at times in the next couple of days.

The weather agency has issued snow squall warnings spanning much of Ontario’s cottage country, including Orangeville, Orillia, Barrie, Owen Sound, Huntsville and Parry Sound, along with Bruce Peninsula and Grey County.

The warnings say some areas may see peak snowfall rates of five to 10 centimetres per hour, and some places could see an accumulation of up to 80 centimetres by Friday.

The agency says lake effect snow squalls have developed off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, and strong winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected to accompany the snow squalls on Thursday morning.

It says heavy snow and blowing snow could lead to poor or zero visibility at times.

The agency says travel under the heaviest snow squalls is expected to be “difficult to nearly impossible” during intense snowfall, and advises those travelling to make emergency preparations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.