Snow squalls could dump up to 60 cm of snow on parts of Ontario: Environment Canada

January 2, 2025 at 14 h 56 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Snow squalls could dump up to 60 cm of snow on parts of Ontario: Environment Canada

Heavy, blowing snow is expected to hit parts of Ontario today and tomorrow, with some areas getting up to 60 centimetres.

Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for regions spanning from Listowel to the west, Bracebridge to the north and Belleville to the east.

Communities along the shore of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay and down to Barrie are expected to get the most snow, while others could see between 15 and 40 centimetres.

The agency says snow squalls can dramatically reduce visibility and make it difficult to travel in some areas.

Environment Canada has also put out advisories predicting five to 10 centimetres of snow for areas around Toronto, including Brampton and Oakville, and stretching west past Stratford.

That snowfall is expected to gradually peter out this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toronto rookie Jonathan Mogbo assigned to G-League’s Raptors 905
Ontario News

Toronto rookie Jonathan Mogbo assigned to G-League’s Raptors 905

TORONTO — Rookie forward Jonathan Mogbo has been assigned to the G-League affiliate of the Toronto…