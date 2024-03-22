Snowfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, parts of eastern Ontario

March 22, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 40 min on March 22, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Environment Canada has placed the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton and large parts of eastern Ontario under a weather warning as it calls for up to 15 centimetres of snow and potential impacts to the evening commute.

The agency says areas along Lake Ontario’s shore, from Hamilton through to Kingston, are expected to see snow starting this morning and intensifying this afternoon or evening.

It says the snowfall could have a “significant impact” on the evening commute, making for low visibility and potentially slick roadways.

Environment Canada says peak snowfall rates of two centimetres per hour are possible.

It says the snow should taper off from west to east late tonight.

Other parts of Ontario, including Windsor and London, are under a weather advisory, with between five and 10 centimetres of snow in the forecast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March. 22, 2024.

