Solid majority of Proline players taking Ravens to defeat Bengals on Thursday night

A solid majority of Proline bettors feel the Baltimore Ravens will continue their winning ways Thursday night versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 81 per cent of players have picked Baltimore (6-3) to win the game with 66 per cent believe the Ravens also emerge victorious -5.5 on the point spread versus Cincinnati (4-5).

And 57 per cent of players have the game going over 52.5 points, which is also the largest projected total for the week.

On Sunday, Philadelphia defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-23, with 90 per cent of Proline bettors picking the Eagles. Eighty-six per cent, meanwhile, had Buffalo beating Miami 30-27 while 84 per cent of bettors picked Baltimore to dispatch Denver 41-10.

Detroit earned a 24-14 victory over Green Bay, a result 75 per cent of bettors picked. But 84 per cent picked the Lions to beat the Packers -2.5 points on the point spread.

On Sunday night, Minnesota defeated Indianapolis 21-13 with 83 per cent of players picking the Vikings. Another 76 per cent selected the winners -6.5 points on the point spread.

Kansas City improved to 8-0 with a 30-24 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Seventy-one per cent of bettors picked the Chiefs.

In NHL action Sunday, the New York Rangers defeated the New York Islanders 5-2. A solid 89 per cent of Proline bettors picked the Rangers to win.

On Saturday night, the Detroit Red Wings edged the Buffalo Sabres 2-1, delighting the 82 per cent of bettors that picked the Red Wings to win. Also, the Ottawa Senators shut out the Seattle Kraken 3-0, with 76 per cent of Proline players backing the Sens.

Meanwhile in the NBA, 92 per cent of bettors picked the Phoenix Suns to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-116 on Monday night. The night before, 90 per cent correctly selected the Dallas Mavericks to dispatch the Orlando Magic 108-85 while 70 per cent picked the Mavs -6.5 points on the points spread.

Also on Saturday night, the Toronto Raptors got past the Sacramento Kings 131-128 for just their second win of the season. Only 40 per cent of bettors picked the Raps as the underdog in the matchup.

A Proline retail customer won $10,290 from a $2 wager on an eight-leg soccer parlay that involved all ties. Another turned a $10 bet into a $1,093 windfall from a seven-leg NHL parlay.

A digital player won $7,514 after putting $50 down on a 12-leg parlay. A five-leg NCAA football parlay earned another $3,968 from a $5 wager.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.