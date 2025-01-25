Some Century-brand tuna recalled because of undeclared wheat

January 25, 2025 at 16 h 56 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall notice for two kinds of canned Century-brand flaked tuna.

The agency says two types of the brand’s “hot and spicy” tuna were found to contain wheat, which was not listed in the ingredients.

A notice warns people with wheat or gluten allergies not to eat the tuna.

The recalled products are 180-gram cans of Century-brand Light Tuna Flakes in Hot & Spicy Sauce and Century-brand Flaked Light Tuna Hot & Spicy Style.

The recall notice says the products were sold across the country, and it asks people and businesses not to serve or distribute the tuna.

The tuna should instead be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.

