Son set to be charged with first-degree murder in death of father: police

TORONTO — Toronto police say a 36-year-old man is to be charged with first-degree murder after the weekend death of his father.

Police say the charge stems from a well-being check on a residence in the northern Toronto area of Glencairn Avenue and Avenue Road on Saturday.

Officers located an 82-year-old man dead inside the home and reported that the circumstances in which he was found were suspicious.

The son was charged with improper/indecent interference with a dead body on Sunday.

Police say that charge will be upgraded to first-degree murder.

They are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.