‘Sort Of’ to end after upcoming third season, creators say

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The CBC comedy “Sort Of” is bidding adieu after its third season.

Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, the Toronto-raised duo who created the series, say they feel the story has come to its natural conclusion. 

The series follows Sabi, a “gender expansive millennial” portrayed by Baig, as they navigate life changes and try to live authentically. 

It’s a co-production between the public broadcaster and Max, the streaming platform formerly known as HBO Max.

Baig and Filippo say that while shows featuring queer and transgender characters often get cancelled prematurely, that’s not the case for “Sort Of.”

The third and final season will premiere on CBC Gem on Nov. 17, and will land on Max outside Canada in early 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.

