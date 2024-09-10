Southwest shakes up board after coming under pressure from big shareholder

September 10, 2024 at 11 h 59 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Associated Press
Comment count:
Southwest shakes up board after coming under pressure from big shareholder

Southwest Airlines will revamp its board and its chairman will retire next year, but it intends to keep CEO Robert Jordan after a meeting with hedge fund Elliott Investment Management, which has sought a leadership shakeup at the airline including Jordan’s ouster.

Southwest said Tuesday that six directors will leave the board in November and it plans to appoint four new ones, who could include candidates put forward by Elliott.

Elliott, the fund led by billionaire investor Paul Singer, has built a 10% stake in recent weeks and advocated changes it says will improve Southwest’s financial performance and stock price. The two sides met Monday.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

‘Megalopolis’ grew more relevant over the decades Coppola worked on it: Esposito
Ontario News

‘Megalopolis’ grew more relevant over the decades Coppola worked on it: Esposito

TORONTO — Giancarlo Esposito first read the script of Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" more than…