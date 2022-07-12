S&P/TSX composite down as oil falls below US$100 a barrel, U.S. stock markets mixed

July 12, 2022 at 15 h 36 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
S&P/TSX composite down as oil falls below US$100 a barrel, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Losses in the energy sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading as the price of oil fell below US$100 a barrel, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.30 points at 18,788.50.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 124.59 points at 31,298.43. The S&P 500 index was up 5.48 points at 3,859.91, while the Nasdaq composite was down 6.48 points at 11,366.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.91 cents US compared with 76.92 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude contract was down US$7.70 at US$96.39 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$6.31 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$1.70 at US$1,730.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 12 cents at US$3.32 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, oil tops US$100 a barrel
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, oil tops US$100 a barrel

TORONTO — Gains in the energy and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index climb more than…

S&P/TSX composite falls as crude dips below US$100 and materials weaken
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite falls as crude dips below US$100 and materials weaken

TORONTO — Canada's resource-heavy main stock index staged a partial rebound Monday after plunging earlier…

S&P/TSX composite starts quarter slightly higher even as crude dips below US$100
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite starts quarter slightly higher even as crude dips below US$100

TORONTO — It's no joke, but Canada's main stock index started the quarter slightly higher as the energy…