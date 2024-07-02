S&P/TSX composite down as telecom stocks fall, U.S. stock markets higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in late-afternoon trading, weighed down by losses in the telecom sector, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 47.70 points at 21,828.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.45 points at 39,184.97. The S&P 500 index was up 9.28 points at 5,484.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 60.07 points at 17,939.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.00 cents US compared with 73.06 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down 14 cents at US$83.24 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.42 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$2.00 at US$2,336.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was up three cents at US$4.45 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)