S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading in broad-based decline

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as shares in the industrial and telecom sectors fell as part of a broad-based decline on the Toronto stock market.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 60.60 points at 21,550.70.

U.S. markets are closed today in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.97 cents US compared with 72.87 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was up 42 cents at US$81.13 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.87 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$6.00 at US$2,340.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$4.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)