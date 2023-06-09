S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets higher

June 9, 2023 at 15 h 36 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Losses in the base metal and industrial stocks helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets inched higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.40 points at 19,909.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.11 points at 33,901.72. The S&P 500 index was up 16.50 points at 4,310.43, while the Nasdaq composite was up 79.02 points at 13,317.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.07 cents US compared with 74.86 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up 26 cents at US$71.55 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.30 at US$1,979.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.81 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

