S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in base metal, energy and industrial stocks, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.07 points at 23,012.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.80 points at 40,543.26. The S&P 500 index was down 7.23 points at 5,535.99, while the Nasdaq composite was down 36.29 points at 17,558.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.92 cents US compared with 72.91 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude oil contract was down US$1.60 at US$75.39 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.14 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$35.70 at US$2,528.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down three cents at US$4.13 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug.16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)