S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points in late-morning trading

June 17, 2024 at 15 h 36 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points in late-morning trading

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal, technology and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets traded higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 132.73 points at 21,506.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.94 points at 38,645.10. The S&P 500 index was up 12.40 points at 5,444.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 28.54 points at 17,717.42.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.70 cents US compared with 72.72 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was up 85 cents at US$78.90 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$11.10 at US$2,338.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down six cents at US$4.43 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Veteran Tyler Mislawchuk leads Canada’s Olympic triathlon team into Paris
Ontario News

Veteran Tyler Mislawchuk leads Canada’s Olympic triathlon team into Paris

TORONTO — Veteran Tyler Mislawchuk and rookies Emy Legault and Charles Paquet will represent Canada…