S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in technology and telecom stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 107.73 points at 21,979.53 a day after setting a new all-time closing high.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 152.19 points at 39,629.18. The S&P 500 index was down 7.07 points at 5,234.46, while the Nasdaq composite was down 5.08 points at 16,396.76.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.53 cents US compared with 73.94 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude oil contract was down 23 cents at US$80.84 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down two cents at US$1.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$11.40 at US$2,173.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.01 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)